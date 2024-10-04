Youth empowerment scheme to be initiated in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) is set to initiate a new scheme aimed at promoting self-reliance among the region’s youth. Slated to commence after the Durga Puja festivities, the programme will provide vocational training through collaboration with two state departments. An allocation of approximately Rs 40 crore has been approved by the state government for the first phase of this initiative.



During a recent administrative meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, specific directives were issued to the NBDD to enhance employment opportunities for North Bengal’s youth.

Minister of the North Bengal Development Department, Udayan Guha, stated: “This scheme will begin after the Puja. Our officials are diligently reviewing all preparations. However, we have yet to finalise the two departments involved in this initiative.”

Sources from the NBDD highlighted the agricultural potential of the region, noting that tomatoes are successfully cultivated in Haldibari, while pineapples from Siliguri Bidhan Nagar are distributed nationwide. Additionally, potatoes are grown in significant quantities throughout North Bengal. The department aims to provide training on how to process these items into marketable food products, such as bottled or packaged goods, which can fetch better prices.

After the training sessions, the North Bengal Development Department will also facilitate access to bank loans for the participating youth,

empowering them to start their own ventures.