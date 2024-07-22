Youth drowns in sea at Shankarpur

Kolkata: A youth died after he drowned in the Shankarpur sea while bathing amid bad weather on Monday morning.



According to sources, three youths went to the sea for bathing despite the weather conditions being bad.

While they were bathing, a huge wave dragged them into the deep sea. Seeing them drowning, a few locals tried to rescue them. However, they were able two rescue two of the three youths. After a few hours, the missing youth’s body was seen floating near the spot where he along with two of his friends had drowned. The youth was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It may be mentioned that about a week ago, three persons died after they drowned in the Mandarmani sea while bathing. It was alleged that despite the weather conditions being bad, the tourists refused to follow the guidelines.