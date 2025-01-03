Youth drowns in canal in Madhyamgram

Kolkata: A youth died after he downed while fetching a football from a canal on Thursday evening.

The body was retrieved on Friday morning by the divers of the Disaster Management Group (DMG).

According to sources, the youth identified as Risabh Kundu (18) of Rohanda in Madhyamgram was playing football with his friends near the Noai canal in Diara area.

While Kundu tried to fetch the football from the canal, he fell into the water and drowned. His friends immediately informed the local residents who subsequently informed the police. The family members of Kundu were also informed. Police along with DMG personnel arrived and started a search operation. But for several hours of searching, Kundu was not found.

Due to non-availability of enough light and the cold weather, the search operation was stopped. On Friday morning, again a search operation started and after almost 16 hours of the incident, Kundu’s body was found.