Youth drowns after being ‘chased’ for taking drugs

Kolkata: A youth jumped into River Hooghly after he was allegedly chased by the security guards of AJC Bose Indian Botanical Garden on Thursday evening.

The youth’s body was fished out late on Thursday night. According to sources, three youths, identified as Prasenjit Majhi, Sonu Majhi and Akash Mahato, went to the Botanical Garden in the evening. The security personnel there chased them as they were consuming drugs and out of fear, they started running and jumped into the river. Though two of them managed to swim ashore, Prasenjit drowned.

Sonu and Mahato informed the police and their family members. Search operations began and later his body was found. However, Botanical Garden authorities have denied the allegations. An unnatural death case has been registered. Statements are being recorded.