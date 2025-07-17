Youth dies under mysterious circumstances at Nicco Park

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a youth died an unnatural death while enjoying at an amusement park in Salt Lake on Wednesday.

According to sources, the youth identified as Rahul Das along with his friends visited Nicco Park in Salt Lake Town. They had entered the amusement park sometime around 12:30 pm. While they were enjoying the artificial water falls named after Niagara Falls, Das suddenly fell ill. His friends immediately carried him to the first aid room of the amusement park with the help of the Nicco Park employees, where a nurse found his pulse rate dropping. Sensing danger, Das was rushed to a private hospital which is merely 500 metres away. However, the doctor in the emergency declared him brought dead.

After sending the body for autopsy, police questioned his friends but no foul play was detected. Police have also questioned Das’s family members to find out if he had any

ailment. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. As of now, an unnatural death case has been registered.

It was learnt that the youth was living in Baguiati area. Earlier, he lived in the Muraripukur area. The friends who were accompanying Das are from Muraripukur.