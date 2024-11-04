Youth dies under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: A man died a mysterious death and is suspected to have been murdered at Raidighi in South 24-Parganas on Sunday night.

According to sources, on Sunday night, local residents of Singhi More area in Raidighi saw a man’s body with his throat slit lying beside the road and his bicycle lying abandoned near the body. Immediately, the police were informed. During the probe, it was found that the deceased identified as Dilip Naia, aged about 36 years, lived at the Bakultala area which is near the spot where his body was found.

A few months ago Naia left his residence and went to work somewhere in Kolkata. On the occasion of Bhai Phonta, he had returned home recently. Police are almost sure that he has been murdered. However, cops are waiting for the autopsy report. Meanwhile, the police are trying to find out about Naia’s background and whether he had any enmity with anyone.