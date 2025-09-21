Youth dies, teen goes missing after drowning

Kolkata: A youth was killed and a woman was missing after they drowned in the River Ganges and Hooghly in Nadia and Howrah districts on Sunday morning.

According to sources, on Sunday morning, a youth identified as Kalyani is Rohit Bal (18) of Kataganj area in Ward 13 of Gayeshpur Municipality went to bathe in the Ganges with his friends at the Rani Rashmoni Ganga ghat in Rathtala.

While bathing, suddenly, Bal started drowning due to the current in the water. Despite his friends trying to rescue Bal, they failed.

Hearing them screaming for help, police personnel deployed nearby rushed to the spot but by then Bal had drowned. Immediately, a search operation was started. After nearly an hour, Bal was found. He was rushed to Kalyani JNM Hospital where the youth was declared brought dead by the attending doctor.

In a separate incident, a teenage girl drowned in the Hooghly and was feared dead in Uluberia.

On Sunday morning, she along with her family had come to Uluberia Kalibari Ghat from Golabazar in Kharagpur to offer tarpan. Four persons, including the girl, started drowning as soon as they went into the water.

Though three of them were rescued by the local people, the minor drowned. After the accident, the Disaster Management Group (DMG) were deployed but the girl was not found.