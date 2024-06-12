Youth dies of heatwave in Bankura

Kolkata: Sovan Pujaru, a youth and an e-rickshaw driver from Bankura reportedly died due to heatwave. Local residents spotted the youth lying unconscious inside his e-rickshaw at Panch Bagaka area under Ward 24 in Bankura town. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead. The local councillor also reached the hospital.



Meanwhile, a yellow alert of heatwave for western districts like Bankura, West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Birbhum. There will be no respite from the hot and humid conditions for the people in South Bengal. The MeT office said that the southwest monsoon will enter South Bengal after June 13.

Heatwave conditions will prevail in several western districts till Thursday. It may rain in South Bengal districts on Friday-Saturday. People in South Bengal will have no respite from the heatwave-like situation at least in the next two days days while in North Bengal there is a prediction of heavy rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday had issued an orange alert of heavy

rainfall for North Bengal districts. The districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong in North Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next couple of days.

The four districts in western parts of Bengal, including Bankura, West Burdwan, West Midnapore may see a rise in the highest temperature up to 44 degree Celsius in the next few days. Humidity related

discomfort will continue to haunt the people in all the South Bengal districts.

According to the weather office prediction, the heatwave conditions are also likely in parts of Gangetic West Bengal until June 13. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were expected in isolated pockets till June 13 in South Bengal and in parts of Bihar till June 12. Monsoon advanced into more parts of the North Arabian Sea and Maharashtra on Monday.