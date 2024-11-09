Youth dies of electrocution, police arrests two in Rajarhat

Kolkata: Situation in Sikharpur of Rajarhat heated up after a youth died of electrocution inside a nursery on Thursday night. Police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for alleged culpable homicide not

amounting to murder.

Sources said, the deceased identified as Subha Sardar (22) of Gazipur area in Bhangar used to work in the nursery owned by Nimai Mondal at Kada area in Sikharpur. On Thursday night, Sardar, while working at the nursery, somehow got electrocuted and fell on the ground. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’. Meanwhile, Sardar’s colleagues had informed his father. When his father learnt the news of his son at the hospital, the colleagues fled from the hospital with his mobile phone.

It was alleged that the owner had connected an additional wire from his metre box illegally which caused the electrocution. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Mondal and his wife.

They were produced at the Barasat court on Friday. Mondal was remanded to police custody for two days.