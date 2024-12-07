Youth dies in auto-rickshaw accident in South Sinthi, locals blame reckless driving

Kolkata: Amid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s concerns over rising road accidents caused by rash driving, a youth lost his life in a tragic mishap when a speeding auto-rickshaw overturned while taking a turn in the South Sinthi area on Wednesday.

Local residents, attributing the accident to rash driving, alleged that many auto stands in the Sinthi area operate illegally, creating serious risks for pedestrians. One such auto stand, located near a school, has raised fears of potential accidents, putting the safety of children and residents at constant risk. Sources revealed that around 11:30 am, on Wednesday, an auto-rickshaw travelling on the Sinthi-Dum Dum route overturned while navigating a turn near a building on Hem Dey Lane.

At the time of the incident, the only passenger in the auto was a young man seated in the back. After the accident, the youth identified as Sayan Bhattacharya (20) suffered multiple injuries while the auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries. Bhattacharya was rushed to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The auto-rickshaw driver was discharged after necessary treatment from a hospital in the Baranagar area.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the auto driver.

Local residents have alleged that auto-rickshaws in the area are often driven rashly and negligently, increasing the risk of accidents on the narrow lanes. They also claimed that the number of auto-rickshaws has surged significantly in recent years, leading to the setting up of multiple auto stands, despite all the vehicles operating on the same route.

“We face immense inconvenience because of these reckless auto-rickshaw drivers. They act as if they can drive however they want, and no one has the right to object. If anyone dares to speak up, the drivers respond aggressively, like rowdies.

There are several schools and healthcare centres in the area, but it seems no one cares!” said a resident of South Sinthi, who also alleged that these drivers may be protected by political figures.

According to sources, there are three auto stands in the Sinthi area serving the Dum Dum Railway Station route, two of which are illegal. The only legal auto stand is located at the Sinthi More crossing. Police sources, however, claimed that the illegal auto rickshaws are being prosecuted if they are found to have violated traffic rules.