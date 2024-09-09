Youth dies at SSKM, family cries ‘medical negligence’

Kolkata: Following the recent Konnagar incident, allegations of medical negligence surfaced at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where following the death of a youth, the family accused the hospital of inadequate care amidst the ongoing strike by junior doctors in protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at



RG Kar Hospital.

Rajib Deb, a resident of Rishra, was admitted to the Nephrology department of SSKM Hospital last Thursday for kidney-related issues and was previously the recipient of a kidney transplant

from his mother.

The family alleged Rajib’s death was a direct consequence of the failure to replace his catheter in a timely manner due to the doctors’ strike. They claimed he was in significant pain and did not receive the necessary medical attention as doctors were reportedly preoccupied with “non-essential activities”. However, till Sunday night, no complaint was filed in the Bhowanipore Police Station regarding the issue. Since August 15, junior doctors have been on strike, resulting in a severe shortage of medical staff, thus affecting patient care. Trinamool Congress wrote on X: “First a young man from Konnagar bled to death without medical help, and today a patient at SSKM Hospital met the same fate. Withholding treatment is a grave injustice. These deaths are entirely PREVENTABLE. We urge the medical fraternity to honour their oath and resume their duties with urgency and compassion”.

However, in the incident of Konnagar, doctors had reportedly said the patient was attended by emergency medical officers and senior faculty members, including those from surgery and orthopaedic departments, without any delay. Due to the injury, the patient was hemodynamically unstable and injuries were so severe that doctors could

not save him.

Amid nationwide protests, the Supreme Court has listed the next hearing date in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case on September 9.