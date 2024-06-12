Youth dies after being run over by Darjeeling Himalayan Railway in Kurseong

Darjeeling: Surya Rawat, an 18-year-old youth, was run over by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) in Kurseong on Wednesday.



The accident occurred when the Darjeeling-New Jalpaiguri Passenger train reached Kurseong at around 11 am.

“The train with a diesel engine was reversing and entering the Kurseong Railway Station when the youth somehow fell on the tracks, barely 2 feet away,” stated A K Mishra, Director, DHR. Surya was rushed to the Kurseong Hospital where he was declared dead. A post-mortem was conducted later.

Rawat was a resident of PWD quarters of the Dak Bungalow area of Kurseong. He is survived by his younger brother and his mother.