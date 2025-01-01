Youth detained for suspicious activities

Raiganj: A youth was detained on Tuesday morning at Raiganj Medical College & Hospital in North Dinajpur district for suspicious activities, including taking photographs of different wards and employees. Police have seized fake currency notes of Rs 200 denomination and several ATM cards from him.

The incident has left hospital employees concerned about security. Police are thoroughly probing the case to uncover whether the youth had any ulterior motives or connections to illegal activities. The local community has also urged authorities to ensure tighter security measures in public institutions.

The individual, identified as Ansarul Hoque, a resident of Gomordha village in Raiganj, was caught by hospital staff. Md Rafique, an employee of the hospital, said: “The youth claimed his mother was being treated here, but no record of such a patient was found. His behaviour raised suspicion, especially considering the recent unrest in Bangladesh.”

Following the alert by the hospital staff, police detained Hoque and brought him to Raiganj Police Station for interrogation. Biswasroy Sarkar IC Raiganj Police Station said: “We are investigating his identity and the motive behind taking photographs inside the hospital premises.”