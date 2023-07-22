Youth dead after being hit by local train in Barasat

Kolkata: A youth died while returning home after attending the Martyrs’ Day meeting near Barasat Rail Gate number 11 on Friday after being allegedly hit by UP Bangaon local train.



The deceased identified as Kutbuddin Mondal had come home from Malaysia after learning of the success of Trinamool Congress in the panchayat elections. The resident of Fatepur gram panchayat in Haringhata, Mondal (32) was hit by a train while he was standing by the line in the bathroom.

Mondal was taken to Barasat Medical College Hospital but doctors there declared him dead. The local TMC supporters were saddened by Mondal’s death. The supporters of the party workers who went to celebrate together could not accept Mondal’s death.