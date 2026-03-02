Youth critical after bike collides with car in New Town

Kolkata: A youth sustained critical injuries after his bike collided with a car in New Town on Sunday morning.

According to sources, members of a family were travelling in the car which was on its way towards Akankha crossing from Eco Space when the incident happened. At Bandir More, the motorcycle rammed on the left side of the car.

The injured has been identified as Sudip Chowdhury, a resident of Jora Mandir area of Baguiati.

According to eye witnesses, the traffic signal for the car was green while for the two-wheeler it was red. However, Chowdhury violated the traffic signal and attempted to cross the junction at a high speed resulting in the crash.

The front portion of the bike was badly damaged due to the crash and the youth suffered multiple injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital near Chinar Park and admitted there. His condition is stated to be critical.

Locals alleged that the traffic signal of Bandir more functions on automatic mode while no police personnel are seen there. As motorists know that no police personnel are deployed there, they tend to violate traffic rules, which has become a normal there.