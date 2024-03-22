Youth ‘commits suicide due to implementation of CAA’

Kolkata: Controversy cropped up after a youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his maternal uncle’s house in Subhasgram on Wednesday with his father registering a police complaint saying that a mental truama due to the implemnetation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and not having proper documents might have prompted him to commit suicide.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) called the incident a result

of “Modi Government’s catastrophic decision”. The victim identified as Debasish Sengupta (37) was reportedly under mental trauma since the CAA was announced. His father Tapan Sengupta lodged a complaint at the Netajinagar Police Station on Thursday mentioning that his son was going through mental trauma and acute fear psychosis due to not having required documents mentioned in the notification.

Debasish’s aunt reportedly said that he used to call often and express his worry about what will happen if he gets separated from his father for not having proper documents. Debasish, a resident of South Kolkata’s Netaji Nagar area, went to his relatives’ house in nearby Subhasgram area and hung himself, said police. Debasish’s relatives alleged the unemployed youth was suffering from panic attacks since the announcement of CAA’s implementation. He was concerned about his bed-ridden father who had migrated from Bangladesh and lacked proper documentation of his migration.

The tragic death of a youth triggered political uproar in the city over the implementation of the CAA after the relatives of the deceased, who was found hanging with a rope tied around his neck, said he died by suicide fearing that the new Act would take away his citizenship and he would be sent to a detention camp.

Trinamool alleged that the incident is a fall out of the Centre’s decision to implement the CAA. Condemning the law brought in by the draconian Modi government, TMC said the tragic incident was a “disastrous impact of the Modi Government’s catastrophic decision” and Sengupta’s tragic and untimely death would be on PM Modi’s “conscience.” Following Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s instructions, the party formed a five-member delegation that visited the family of the deceased and stood by their side. The delegation consisted of leaders Nadimul Haque, Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh, Saayoni Ghosh and

Arup Chakraborty.

Highlighting the human cost of what they deem as draconian measures, Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said: “We lost a young life – death by suicide – due to fear of CAA. It was a death that could have been avoided. We have no words to console the family but who is responsible for this death? It is the BJP and the Union government who are responsible for having brought in CAA to force people to die by suicide.”

“BJP’s decision to engage in marketing fear in the name of CAA has claimed a life here. The deceased was anxious and would worry about being put in detention camps or being pushed out of the country,” party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.