Youth ‘commits suicide after killing sister & mother’

Kolkata: A youth committed suicide after murdering his sister and mother at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly on Monday.

The deceased persons identified as Bijli Maity (54), Sujata Maity (31) and Subham Maity (27) were found dead inside their home by the cops.

According to sources, on Monday, residents of Biswaspara at Champadanga in Tarakeshwar felt a stench of something burning from the house of Maity family. When they knocked on the door, nobody responded. Meanwhile, some people saw smoke coming out from the gap under the door and immediately informed the police. After the door was broken by the police personnel, Bijli and Sujata’s charred bodies were found lying on the floor of a room.In another room, Subham’s body was found hanging from the ceiling. It is suspected that Subham committed suicide after killing his sister and mother. However, local people claimed that they did not spot anything unusual till Sunday.

Police have come to know that Subham used to stay somewhere in Kolkata for his job and had recently returned due to some unknown reasons and was staying at his home for about the

past two months.