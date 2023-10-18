Youth commits suicide

A youth committed suicide by hanging himself in Suryasen Colony C Block, Ward 34 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Shiva Das (25 years), a toto driver by profession.

Family members found his body hanging on Monday night. Initially, it was assumed that the incident took place due to a family dispute.

New Jalpaiguri Police sent the body for post-mortem examination at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.