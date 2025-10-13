Youth cheats students with fake exam mark promises; held

BALURGHAT: A youth was arrested by the South Dinajpur Cyber Crime Police for allegedly cheating college students by promising to increase their examination marks in exchange for money. The accused has been identified as Julius Molla, a resident of Ashokgram under Gangarampur Police Station in South Dinajpur district.

According to police sources, Julius contacted Maino Hansda, a first-year student of Balurghat Girls’ College, over the phone and claimed that he could increase her examination marks if she paid him a certain amount. Tempted by the offer, the student transferred the money but later realised that she had been deceived. She then lodged a written complaint at the South Dinajpur Cyber Crime Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the accused on the night of October 10. He was produced before the Balurghat Court on October 11, where the judge remanded him to five days in police custody. During the arrest, officers seized two mobile phones and four SIM cards from his possession. Initial investigation revealed that Julius had cheated several students in a similar manner by offering to help them pass or improve their marks in return for money.

Police sources said he was again brought to the Cyber Crime Police Station on Monday afternoon for further questioning. Investigators suspect that more people might be linked to the racket and are probing whether a larger fraud network is involved.

DSP (Headquarters) Bikram Prasad said: “A student of Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya lodged a complaint on July 22, 2025, alleging fraud in the name of increasing exam marks. Based on the complaint, we arrested Julius Molla, and interrogation is in progress.”