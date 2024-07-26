Youth beaten up by public over suspicions of being kidnapper

Siliguri: A youth was allegedly beaten up by the public over suspicions of being a kidnapper. The incident caused a stir in Jamurivita area under New Jalpaiguri Police (NJP) Station on Thursday.



According to locals, they saw the accused in an intoxicated condition trying to pull the hand of a child on the road. The child was in a school uniform and a student of class II.

They immediately rushed there and started beating up the accused. After getting the news, New Jalpaiguri Police reached the spot and detained the accused.

Rumpa Barman, an eye witness, said: “The girl was standing on the road when the youth grabbed her hand and told her that he would drop her at her school. Therefore, we handed him over to the police.”

Rumors of abductions have circulated throughout the city over the past few days.

Although the police have stated that there is no evidence of kidnapping in the reported incident, the residents are gripped with panic and concern. The Siliguri Police Commissionerate also stated these incidents to be false on their official social media platform.

Deepak Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: “We urge everyone to be aware of all these claims which are totally false, fake and baseless. It is very much evident that such a claim of people being kidnapped by any toto or auto driver are totally false and baseless and any person spreading such rumours falsely is just to spread panic and propaganda among the people in general.”

“Siliguri Police Commissionerate is monitoring all such social media very closely and is committed to take responsive strict lawful action against all those rumour mongers who are spreading such rumors without any base or confirmation for the ill motive or reason best known to them,” the DCP further added.