Youth beaten to death by mob in Old Malda

Malda: A shocking incident of mob violence was reported from the Lakshmi Colony area of Ward No. 17 under Old Malda Municipality, a day after the festival of Holi. An 18-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute that reportedly stemmed from an old rivalry.



The deceased, identified as Kishan Mondal, also known as Joy, was a resident of Mondalpara at Chhatian More under Sahapur Gram Panchayat in Old Malda. Another youth, Samrat Mondal, was seriously injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, Kishan had a long-standing dispute with a youth from Lakshmi Colony.

On Thursday afternoon, an altercation reportedly broke out between the two sides in the locality. The situation soon escalated and an enraged crowd allegedly caught hold of Kishan and Samrat and brutally assaulted them.

Kishan sustained critical injuries in the attack and later died, while Samrat was rescued and taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The incident triggered tension in the Lakshmi Colony area. However, local residents are reportedly reluctant to speak about the matter out of fear.

Soon after the incident, a large police force from Malda police station reached the spot and launched an operation in the area. Police said the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.