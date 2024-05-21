Youth beaten to death, 2 held

BALURGHAT: A youth, identified as Panchu Halder (24), was beaten to death in an incident of suspected murder, sparking widespread concern in Gangarampur. Two individuals have been apprehended by the police in connection with the crime. Panchu Halder, a fisherman residing in Gangrampur’s Maharajpur, was known to frequent a tribal neighbourhood in the adjacent Patun area for alcohol consumption, according to a police source. Allegedly, suspicions arose among the locals regarding his involvement with a tribal woman there.



Subsequently, he was tied to a tree and subjected to brutal torture overnight before being left injured inside a house. Family members found him on Monday and promptly alerted the authorities, leading to his rescue and admission to Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Two suspects have been arrested by Gangarampur Police Station, with further investigations ongoing.

Kalu Halder, the father of the deceased, lamented: “Certain individuals in the village subjected my son to torture in Patun. The police intervened, but sadly, my son passed away. We have lodged a complaint regarding this murder and I seek justice.” Dipanjan Bhattacharya, Sub divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Gangarampur, stated: “A young man has tragically lost his life due to severe beatings, prompting the registration of a case upon receiving the complaint. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.”