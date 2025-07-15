Youth barges into woman’s home, injures 5 in knife attack

Jalpaiguri: In two separate incidents on Sunday night, Jalpaiguri witnessed shocking acts of violence, leaving several injured and sparking public outrage.

In the first case, a youth named Bikash Rai allegedly broke into a young woman’s house under Dhupguri sub-division and attacked her family with a knife. The man had reportedly been harassing the woman over phone calls for some time. Despite being warned by both families, he continued. On Sunday night, he barged into her home and launched a frenzied knife attack, injuring five, including a neighbour who tried to intervene.

Dr Raj Barman of Dhupguri Hospital confirmed that the woman and two family members were critically injured and shifted to Jalpaiguri Medical College. The accused has been arrested. Angry locals gathered at Dhupguri Police Station on Monday, demanding exemplary punishment for the perpetrator.

In a separate incident in the Batabari area, 42-year-old Rasul Haque of South Dhupjhora was assaulted and robbed while returning home by bike. Reportedly, six masked assailants ambushed him, injured him with sharp weapons and fled with around Rs 5 lakh in cash. Rasul ran a digital banking counter in the Madan More area.

He was rushed to Chalsa’s Mangalbari Rural Hospital and later referred to a private nursing home in Siliguri. Police have launched investigations into both incidents.