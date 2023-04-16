‘Youth attempts to set woman ablaze’

KOLKATA: A youth tried to kill a woman after she broke up with him over a relationship dispute at Ranaghat in Nadia on Saturday.



The accused youth Chandan Sarkar tried to set her on fire but failed as the woman’s family members chased him away.

While fleeing, Sarkar allegedly threatened her family members with dire consequences.According to sources, the woman was in a relationship with Sarkar for the past few years. Recently the woman came to know that the youth got involved in another relationship with another woman. Over this, a dispute was going on between them for the past few months. Recently, the woman reportedly refused to stay in the relationship.

On Saturday morning, Sarkar suddenly entered her house with a bottle of petrol and poured it on her. Later, he tried to set herself on fire. But hearing the woman screaming, her family members rushed inside the room. Seeing the family members, Sarkar fled from the woman’s house. At night, the woman lodged a complaint at the Ranaghat police station against Sarkar. Police have registered an FIR against the youth on charges of attempt to murder. A massive manhunt is on to nab him.