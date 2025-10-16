Youth assaulted to death over car parking issue

Kolkata: A youth was assaulted to death by a person in Barrackpore over parking a car in front of a house on Thursday morning.

Police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Dilip Das was a resident of Nawabganj Bazarpara in Ichhapur. On Thursday morning, Das along with two of his friends went to Kontadhar area in Barrackpore under jurisdiction of Noapara Police Station to have breakfast.

Das had parked his car in front of a house and the three friends went to a local ‘kachuri’ shop located on the opposite side. Suddenly, Das noticed that his car’s windshield was damaged by the people residing in the house in front of his car. When Das and his friends protested, a man identified as Souvik Roy got involved in an altercation with them.

Soon, the situation escalated and Roy started assaulting Das. It is alleged that the victim youth was assaulted continuously despite him becoming unconscious. After a while Das was rushed to the BN Bose Sub-Divisional Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Roy, who was detained by the local people, was handed over to the police. After a case was registered against Roy, he was arrested. An investigation is underway.