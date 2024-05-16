Youth assaulted to death at Santoshpur Railway Station

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly assaulted to death at Santoshpur Railway Station in Maheshtala area on Thursday afternoon. According to sources, at around 12:30 pm, while passengers were waiting for a train, they suddenly saw a youth beating up another youth inside the Railway station.



When some passengers tried to stop the accused identified as Bulbul Khan, he allegedly threatened them as well. After a while the victim identified as Md. Azad fell down on the ground and subsequently died at the spot.

Meanwhile, cops from the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived and detained Bulbul. Local people reportedly claimed that Azad was lying on a concrete bench meant for the sitting of passengers waiting for a train to arrive.

Bulbul, a resident of Santoshpur Khalpar area, had reportedly asked Azad to get up as he was not getting a proper place to sit. Over this, the duo got involved in an altercation which subsequently transformed into a clash.

During the scuffle, suddenly Bulbul somehow

managed to get a stick and assaulted Azad. Police have registered a murder case and started a probe.