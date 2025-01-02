Youth ‘assaulted to death’

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of a youth at Mahishbathan in Salt Lake Sector V after his parents claimed he was assaulted to death on Wednesday night while the police are in doubt about such an allegation. However, one person has been arrested and is being interrogated.

Sources said the victim identified as Subrata Majhi (26) of Udayanpally in Mahishbathan was a food delivery person by profession. It is alleged that on Wednesday night he was called by some people asking him to meet them.

He left home leaving his mobile phone behind. After several hours when he did not return, his family members started searching for him.

Early on Thursday morning Majhi was found lying injured in Mahishbathan area. He was rushed to Bidhannagar sub divisional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later. Police later arrested a youth on suspicion. Police, however, are not convinced about the allegations made by Majhi’s family members.

The arrested youth was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court and has been remanded to police custody for five days. The autopsy will be conducted on Friday. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.