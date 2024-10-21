Youth assaulted to death

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly assaulted to death after he was reportedly caught while trying to steal from a house at Farakka in Murshidabad early on Sunday morning.



According to sources, for the past couple of weeks, several house theft incidents have taken place in the Mahadebnagar area in Farakka.

Over this, local residents were quite agitated and also started guarding the village.

Around 4 am on Sunday, the deceased, identified as Karim Sheikh (27), was caught while he entered a house to steal. But the residents somehow spotted Sheikh and reportedly caught him red-handed.

It is alleged that after detaining Sheikh, the villagers were informed and people in large numbers gathered at the house where the deceased was caught.

After the villagers arrived, the mob started assaulting Sheikh until he fell to the ground with multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and rushed Sheikh to Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later.

Police have started a probe, but no arrest was made on Sunday.

Some of the family members of the deceased reportedly claimed that he was not a thief.