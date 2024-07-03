Youth assaulted in Kidderpore area

Kolkata: A youth was assaulted by three people in the city in the Kidderpore area on Monday. Police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident.



The incident took place in Kidderpore area on Monday following which three persons were arrested. However, the accused trio was granted bail by the court concerned on Tuesday. Sources said the assault victim, Md. Ishtiaque of Dent Mission Road area was walking along the road in Watgunge when three persons stopped him in front of a guest house. An altercation broke out between them and the accused trio began assaulting Ishtiaque with an iron rod and sticks. When Ishtiaque fell down with multiple injuries, the accused persons fled.

Later, the injured youth was taken to SSKM Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Ekbalpore. Meanwhile, on the basis of Ishtiaque’s statement, police arrested the three accused identified as Shahjad Ali, Naushad and

Md Abbas.

However, they were granted bail on Tuesday after being produced at the court. Police reportedly said that the incident was not a mob lynching case. It was a clash between local people and the guest house boarders.