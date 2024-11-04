Youth assaulted in Entally, woman molested in Lake Town

Kolkata: Two persons were allegedly assaulted in two separate incidents in Entally and Lake Town for protesting against use of illegal sound crackers and molesting a woman on Sunday.

A group of people were bursting sound crackers in the Ananda Palit Road area in Entally on Sunday evening. A resident of a house in front of which the crackers were burst protested against the act. The youth Sayan Kundu asked the people bursting the crackers to stop as his mother is ill. Even as they stopped bursting crackers for a few moments, a bit later about 20 people attacked Kundu. He was beaten using a brickbat. When he suffered bleeding injuries, the miscreants fled.

Kundu was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital from where he was discharged after necessary treatment. Late on Sunday night, he lodged a complaint at the Entally Police Station based on which a case was registered. Later, two persons were arrested.

In a separate case on Sunday evening, a man was beaten up for protesting against molestation of his wife in the Lake Town area. The married couple were walking along the road when a few people allegedly passed lewd comments about the woman. When the husband protested, the accused persons allegedly assaulted him. At the same time a police patrolling van spotted the incident and cops were able to nab three persons. In another case, police personnel of Lake Town Police Station were reportedly assaulted when they went to stop a group of people from bursting crackers. Police have registered a case and started a probe.