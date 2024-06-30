Youth assaulted by mob succumbs to injuries

Kolkata: A youth who was assaulted on suspicion of being a thief a few days ago died on Sunday in Jhargram.



The deceased, Sourav Sau (23), on June 22, left his home on a scooter owned by his mother along with his friend

Akshay Mahato.

The duo reportedly went to the Khatkhura area in Jambani to pass their leisure time. Meanwhile, in that area a road construction work is afoot. Several construction materials were kept in a vehicle on the side

of the road.

It was alleged that some materials got stolen from there. While returning home, a few people stopped Sau and Mahato and began assaulting them after accusing the duo of stealing the construction materials.

Cops of Jambani Police Station reached the spot and rescued the duo.

They were taken to Jhargram Government Medical College and Hospital where they

were admitted.

Sau succumbed to his injuries on Sunday while Mahato is still undergoing treatment and is critical. Police have registered a case and started a probe.