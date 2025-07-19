Youth assaulted by man he met on dating App

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly blackmailed and assaulted by a man whom he had met in a dating App recently.

According to sources, a youth, who is a resident of Baghajatin area, had lodged a complaint at the Patuli Police Station alleging that he had met a person on a dating App recently.

After a few days of chatting, the person proposed to meet. Though the complainant was not prepared to meet so soon, after the accused pressured him, the victim agreed. A couple of days ago he met the person near the Ballygunge Railway Station.

From there, the complainant was allegedly taken to an abandoned house where the accused allegedly behaved indecently with the youth inside a room. All of a sudden, a few more people appeared and video recorded the situation. When the complainant protested, they allegedly assaulted him. After a while, the accused persons took away his mobile phone and threatened to circulate the video to his parents and relatives.

The accused persons also demanded Rs 20,000. After returning home, the youth narrated the incident to his family members. Later, he lodged a complaint with the police. Police have registered a case and started a probe to track the accused persons.