Youth arrested with firearms in Siliguri

Siliguri: Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Darjeeling constituency, a youth was arrested with one country-made pistol and three rounds of ammunition in Siliguri. The incident spread panic among people.



The accused has been identified as Arjun Prasad (22 years), a resident of Mallaguri in Siliguri.

According to the police sources, based on a tip off, the plain clothes police of Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrested the youth from Kuli Para area on Sunday night. The accused has been taken in police remand for further investigation after he was produced at Siliguri Court on Monday.

On April 2, a 53-year-old man was arrested with 21 khukris (sharp weapons) in Siliguri. He was heading towards Kalimpong with those weapons.

On March 4, two men were held with a pistol and ammunition. Again, on March 25, one man was arrested with a pistol. On April 2, three crude bombs were recovered near Siliguri.