Youth arrested on charges of murdering friend

Sahil Munda was arrested on allegations of murdering his friend in Matigara area in Siliguri on Tuesday night. According to police sources, on Monday night, two friends, Ritvik Munda and Sahil Munda, got into a quarrel in a drunken state. As the fight escalated, Sahil pushed Ritvik and he rammed into a stone. He was rushed to a hospital, but on Tuesday, when his condition deteriorated, he was taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Ritvik’s family lodged a complaint, based on which Sahil was arrested.