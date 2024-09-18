Youth arrested on allegations of killing lover

SILIGURI: A youth was arrested on the allegations of murdering his girlfriend. The accused has been identified as Suman Shil (25), a resident of Jyotinagar area in Siliguri. The deceased has been identified as Riya Thapa (24). She was a resident of Kalchini.

Riya had been staying in a rented house in Dasharath Pally in Siliguri for the past three years. She was employed at a motorbike showroom and had been in a relationship with Suman, whom she met at work.

According to sources, during the relationship, Riya used to call another person, which Suman never approved of.

They used to have regular altercations over this.

On September 9, Riya was found hanging in the rented house. After an autopsy was conducted on September 10, the body was handed over to her family. Thereafter, her family members had lodged a written complaint at the Bhaktinagar Police sStation alleging murder. The Bhaktinagar Police Station initially investigated the case but struggled to make progress. The case was later handed to the Detective Department (DD), which managed to trace Shil who had put up in a relative’s house in Goalpokhar, North Dinajpur. Shil was apprehended on Monday night and was produced at the Siliguri court on Tuesday. He has been taken in police remand for further investigation.