Youth arrested from Mizoram for duping Kolkata bizman

Kolkata: A youth was arrested from Mizoram for allegedly duping a Kolkata businessman on the pretext of buying some objects worth about Rs one crore. The accused Lalan Puia of Mizoram was arrested two days ago and has been brought to the city on transit remand.

Sources said a city-based businessman recently lodged a complaint at the Phoolbagan Police Station alleging that Puia is not paying the money for the objects which the businessman delivered to him in Mizoram. During the probe, police learnt that Puia had ordered several items from the businessman and had sent some documents of a bank account to win his confidence. Initially, Puia paid a certain amount but after delivery of the order, he stopped paying. The accused allegedly had sent some forged bank documents as well to the businessman. A few days ago a team from the Kolkata Police went to Aizawl in

Mizoram and picked up Puia from his residence.