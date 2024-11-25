Youth arrested for running 3 fake Apple products’ repair showrooms

Siliguri: The police of Panitanki Outpost arrested a youth on the allegations of running unauthorised repair showrooms under the guise of Apple-authorised centres. The accused, identified as Akshay More (25 years) is a resident of Hakimpara.

Police sources said he had been running three showrooms in the city without any authorisation from the renowned company. Not only Apple, he used to sell fake products in the name of other companies to his customers.

According to the police, More had been operating the fake repair centres for an extended period, misleading customers into believing his were authentic service centres. Numerous allegations of fraud had surfaced against him earlier but he allegedly managed to evade legal action by resolving disputes informally before formal complaints could be filed.

The matter came to light when a customer, Vikas Agarwal, filed a complaint at the Panitanki Outpost on Sunday. Agarwal alleged that he had entrusted an Apple product to the accused for repair but faced repeated delays and excuses when attempting to retrieve it. Matters escalated further when, during a confrontation at the showroom, More allegedly misbehaved and refused to return the item.

The police found out that More did not possess any valid authorisation or documentation from the Apple company.

The accused was produced before the Siliguri Sub-District Court on Monday.