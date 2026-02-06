Youth arrested for role in girlfriend’s husband’s murder

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of his girlfriend’s husband in Bongaon.

According to sources, a few days ago, a youth identified as Chinmoy Dey was found dead at a mango orchard near his in-laws’ house. After seeing the body, the mother and other family members of Chinmoy alleged that the youth was murdered. The family members told the cops that Chinmoy’s wife had an extramarital affair with another man. On several occasions altercation had broken out between the husband and wife. Recently, after an altercation, Chinmoy’s wife left her husband’s residence and returned to her maternal house in Gaighata.

A few days ago, Chinmoy went to his in-laws’ house to bring back his wife. But on the next day, his body was recovered. On the basis of a complaint filed, the police had registered a murder case. In connection with the same, the accused, identified as Ananda Roy, was arrested on Wednesday.