Youth arrested for ‘raping’ 70-yr-old woman

Siliguri: A 25-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman aged over 70 for two consecutive days. The accused, identified as Bapi Mahanto alias Pocha, is a resident of the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) police station area.

According to police sources, the elderly woman had been living as a tenant in the accused’s house for quite some time. It is alleged that on October 25 and 26, Mahanto forcibly sexually assaulted the woman multiple times, following which she fell seriously ill.

The victim later lodged a written complaint at the NJP Police Station, detailing the ordeal. Acting promptly on the complaint, police arrested the accused from his residence on Tuesday.

The accused was produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday, while the survivor has been admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment. An investigation into the incident has been started.