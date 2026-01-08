Youth arrested for rape of college student in Anandapur

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for the alleged rape of a college student in Anandapur.

According to sources, the victim woman, a student of a college in South Kolkata, had been to a friend’s house in Anandapur to attend a party a few months ago.

The accused youth, identified as Koushik Mondal, was a student of the same college at the time. It is alleged that during the night-long party, the accused allegedly took her to another room where she was compelled to consume liquor. After she fell unconscious, Mondal allegedly raped her. Later, he allegedly threatened the woman with dire consequences if she told anybody about the incident.

Out of fear, the student did not say anything to her family members. Recently, the woman narrated the incident to her parents and lodged a complaint in Barasat, as she lives there. However, due to jurisdictional issues, the FIR was sent to the Anandapur Police Station for further action. A few days ago, police arrested Mondal.

Cops are likely to take him to the house where the woman had faced sexual torture.