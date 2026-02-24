Youth arrested for molesting woman, granted bail

Kolkata: An 18-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly assaulting and attempting to molest a woman in Behala on Saturday night. He was produced before Alipore court on Sunday and granted bail.



According to sources, the woman, a resident of Haridevpur and aged around 20 years, had met the youth on social media a few months back. Before Saturday’s incident, they had met each other earlier and continued to interact on a regular basis. However, trouble began when he reportedly proposed her which she refused. On Saturday, the duo decided to meet in order to solve the matter. They met on Saturday evening and the woman boarded the car driven by the youth. As the accused started driving, an altercation broke out between them.

The woman alleged that somewhere between Bagir Khal and Behala Chowrasta, she was assaulted her with fists, blows and kicks. She also alleged that she was abused with intent of insulting her modesty and threatened with dire consequences.

After they reached Behala Chowrasta, she was allegedly kicked out of the car. Immediately, the woman informed the traffic sergeant nearby and the beats of Diamond Harbour Road traffic guard were alerted. The car was finally intercepted at the crossing of Diamond Harbour Road and Banamali Naskar Road and the accused was taken into custody.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Behala police station and a case was registered against the accused on charges of wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and word gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman. Subsequently, he was handed over to the Behala Police Station by the traffic cops.