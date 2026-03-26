Youth arrested for creating fake social media profile of woman

Siliguri: A youth has been arrested by the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police for allegedly creating a fake social media profile in a woman’s name and posting obscene content.



The accused, identified as Amar Dutta, is a resident of the Fakdaibari area of Siliguri. According to police sources, he created a fake profile using the victim’s identity and uploaded morphed and obscene images. He also allegedly sent misleading and inappropriate messages to several individuals from the account.

The victim claimed that her identity was misused to lure people with promises of financial transactions.

Her personal photographs were reportedly edited using Artificial Intelligence and circulated in an objectionable manner on social media.

Later, the victim’s husband contacted the account. During the exchange, the accused allegedly admitted that he carried out the act as a form of personal revenge.

However, the victim stated that although she recognised the accused by face, she had no personal relationship or direct contact with him.

Following the incident, the woman lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station on February 22.

After almost one month, police arrested the accused on Tuesday night from Siliguri. He was produced before the Siliguri court on Wednesday. Further investigation into the matter is underway.