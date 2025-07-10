Youth arrested for creating fake social media account of Raiganj MLA

Raiganj: The Raiganj Cyber Crime Police Station has arrested one Ashish Das, a resident of Bamongaon in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district, on Wednesday night for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of Raiganj’s TMC MLA Krishna Kalyani and posting doctored photos of the MLA flanked by prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J. P. Nadda.

According to official reports, the fake account was first discovered last Thursday. The impostor’s profile falsely listed Kalyani’s educational background, including incorrect school and college names, and manipulated images that linked him with top BJP figures.

MLA Kalyani stated: “The Facebook ID created in my name is completely fake. Even the name of the school and college mentioned is incorrect. As I have always stood by the people and focused on development throughout the year, this seems to be a deliberate attempt led by BJP leaders to malign my reputation. I promptly lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police District, and formally reported the matter to the Cyber Crime unit. Following an investigation, police tracked down and arrested one Ashish Das.”

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, was not available for comment. A senior cop confirmed the arrest and stated that the accused was produced before the Raiganj Court.