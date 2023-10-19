Youth arrested for attempting to rape minor

Siliguri: A youth has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 10-year-old minor who belongs to tribal community in Phansidewa block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The youth allegedly threatened to kill the minor by showing her a knife. The arrested has been identified as Muktiprakash Kachhoa (27 years), a resident of the same area.



On Wednesday evening, the youth forcibly entered the minor’s house and allegedly attempted rape. No one was at home at the time. The girl started screaming and ran out of the house. A passerby woman saw the girl. The youth then fled from the spot.

Later, the family of the minor lodged a written complaint at the police station. On Wednesday night, police arrested the youth from Phansidewa. He has been booked under POCSO Act and sent to the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday. Police have started an investigation into the incident.