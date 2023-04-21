Youth arrested after minor girl’s body recovered from pond

raiganj: The recovery of the body of a class XII girl, triggered clashes between local residents and police at Palaibari under the Kaliyaganj Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Friday afternoon.



Locals allegedly pelted stones on the police. The irate locals claimed that the girl was killed after being raped. They also blocked the nearest State Highway demanding exemplary punishment of the criminals.

It was reported that the deceased minor girl was a resident of a village in Kaliyaganj. Her father was a farmer.

The youth, who has been accused of the crime, is a resident of a nearby village. The kin of the girl informed that she went missing since Thursday evening.

They had informed the police that the youth had abducted and killed the girl. On Friday morning when police turned up to recover the body, locals clashed with the police. Sana Akhtar, the Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District stated: “Body of a minor girl was recovered from a pond this morning. A youth was arrested as per the complaint of the deceased family. An investigation is being conducted.”