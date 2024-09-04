Young woman found dead in Maynaguri

Jalpaiguri: The Ghosh Para area in Khagrabari-2 village Panchayat experienced a wave of shock on Tuesday when 25-year-old Ankita Ghosh was found dead in her home.



Her aunt, Sadhana Ghosh was later found in an alleged failed attempt of suicide.

Ankita’s body was recovered by police and sent to Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination. Reports indicate that Ankita, who lost her mother in childhood, had been raised by Sadhana Ghosh after her father’s remarriage. The family had recently moved back to her father’s house due to financial difficulties related to Sadhana’s husband’s illness. On Monday night, the family went to bed after dinner. On Tuesday morning, Ankita’s stepmother found her lifeless on the floor, with a towel tied around one of her legs. Sadhana was missing from the home.

She was later discovered attempting suicide by jumping into the Teesta River and was rescued by the locals.

Ankita’s cousin, Arindam Ghosh, reported that Ankita had been mentally tortured while living with her aunt and that a previous police complaint had been filed. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.