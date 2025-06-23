‘Young talents from districts will be able to access top-tier training’

Kolkata: On the day the Bengal Assembly passed the landmark ‘Netaji Subhash University of Sports and Entrepreneurship Bill, 2025’—paving the way for India’s first private university dedicated solely to sports and entrepreneurship in Hooghly—Satyam Roychowdhury, the visionary behind the initiative, reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Bengal’s sports ecosystem.

Roychowdhury, the founder and Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University pledged to cultivate world-class athletes, coaches and sports scientists by drawing on the state’s deep-rooted sporting heritage.

The Techno India Group is establishing the university to enhance modern sports education in Bengal and produce skilled, professional athletes.

Speaking outside the Assembly, Roychowdhury said: “While many universities have been established in the state, we felt the need for something truly special. The vision behind creating a university dedicated entirely to sports and entrepreneurship is to support sports enthusiasts, students wishing to study sports academically and those aspiring to become professional athletes and represent the nation at national and international levels.”

Roychowdhury further stated: “In addition to academics, the university will provide a wide range of sports coaching. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that young talents from districts across the state can access top-tier training. We envision these youths going on to win medals at national and international competitions.”

Speaking on the concept of integrating entrepreneurship with sports, Roychowdhury said: “This combination is relatively new.

The proposed university aims to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs, especially from districts, helping them grow into successful business leaders. It will also focus on developing student-led projects, empowering them to launch new ventures that can contribute to the progress of both the state and the nation.”

The project will come up on a 15-acre campus in Hooghly’s Chinsurah. While attending a business meeting in London earlier this year, Roychowdhury, in the presence of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed his gratitude to the state government for extending all cooperation in this regard.

The Chief Minister previously announced the establishment of a private sports university. This proposed university aims to promote economic growth by fostering industry partnerships, facilitating research, and supporting startups. Consequently, it is expected to create jobs and attract investments in sports-related sectors.