Young minds from North Bengal and Sikkim return inspired after ISRO visit

Siliguri: A group of eight students from North Bengal and Sikkim returned home on Friday with dreams bigger than ever, after an extraordinary educational journey to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru. The fully sponsored trip was organised by Minervaa Eduventures under its prestigious Minervaa International Scholarship Examinations (MISE) platform.

The students – including Amanat Iqubal and Archisman Basak from Techno India Group Public School, Falakata; Aahan Roy from The Scholar, Islampur; Biswarup Roy of Amarpati Lions Citizen Public School, Siliguri; Mayuresh Mohanty from Bhawna Educational Academy, Rangpo, Sikkim; Taham Choudhury and Sayan Das of St. Michael’s School, Siliguri; and Priyam Mondal from Green Field Convent School, Habra – were selected for their academic excellence and inquisitive minds. They arrived at Bagdogra Airport on Friday morning, visibly elated following their enriching interaction with India’s premier space agency. “It was like a dream come true,” said one of the students. Another added, “Seeing actual satellites and interacting with ISRO scientists has inspired me to work even harder — I want to be part of ISRO someday.”

Their four-day expedition began on July 29, with a flight to Bengaluru the next day. During their stay, the students engaged in a rich mix of scientific and cultural experiences, visiting the Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum, Cubbon Park and Sankey Tank.

At ISRO, the students engaged in a special interactive session with a senior scientist, who commended their curiosity and passion. “These students are the future of our scientific community,” the scientist remarked. “Minervaa Eduventures is doing a commendable job by identifying young talent and giving them the platform they deserve,” the scientist added.

Every aspect of the journey — from air travel and accommodation to food and entry fees — was fully covered by Minervaa Eduventures. This initiative underscores the organisation’s long-standing mission to promote excellence in education through exposure and experiential learning.

With a reach of over 5 million students in the past 16 years, Minervaa Eduventures continues to empower young learners through MISE, offering scholarships, academic gifts, and life-changing experiences that shape tomorrow’s innovators.