Young man shot during robbery attempt

Alipurduar: A young man was shot by miscreants while spending time with friends on the night of Kali Puja. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 8 pm in the Dima Bridge area, adjacent to Rajabhatkhawa within the Buxa Tiger Reserve and is currently under investigation by Kalchini Police.

Reports indicate that two young men and two young women from Alipurduar town visited Dima Bridge after attending Kali Puja pandals when they were confronted by a gang of two to three armed miscreants. The assailants demanded their mobile phones and motorcycle. Allegedly armed, the miscreants opened fire when Anish Deb, one of the young men, attempted to intervene. He was shot in the left thigh and collapsed on the spot, while the assailants fled toward Kalchini with four mobile one motor bikes and cash.

Local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing the victims’ screams and transported Anish to Alipurduar District Hospital. He underwent surgery on Friday, during which the bullet was successfully removed, and is now reported to be out of danger. Anish stated: “I couldn’t stay silent as they robbed us. As soon as we protested, they fired. I lost consciousness after being shot.”

District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “We are actively investigating, but there is still no trace of the suspects involved in this incident.”