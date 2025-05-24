Young Army officer sacrifices life to save fellow soldier in Sikkim

Darjeeling: In a poignant act of bravery and comradeship, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the Indian Army’s Sikkim Scouts laid down his life while saving a fellow soldier during an operational task in North Sikkim on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old officer, who was commissioned into service just over five months ago on December 14, 2024, was leading a Route Opening Patrol en route to a Tactical Operating Base (TOB) being prepared for future deployment. At approximately 11:00 am, while the patrol was navigating a log bridge over a fast-flowing mountain stream, in the Chuu Junction, Agniveer Stephan Subba slipped and was swept away by the current.

Acting without hesitation, Lt Tiwari leapt into the freezing waters in an attempt to rescue the drowning soldier. He was quickly joined by Naik Pukar Katel. Together, the two managed to save Agniveer Subba. However, in the process, Lieutenant Tiwari was overcome by the force of the stream and swept downstream.

His body was recovered by the patrol 800 metres away at around 11:30 am. The young officer’s sacrifice has been hailed as a profound display of selfless service, courage and leadership — hallmarks of the Indian Army’s ethos. His actions highlight the unshakable bond between officers and soldiers, a relationship defined by mutual trust and the willingness to risk everything for one another. Lt Tiwari is survived by his parents and a sister. Despite his brief service, his courage and devotion have left an enduring legacy.

The Indian Army has expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a brave and promising officer, whose heroism will serve as an inspiration to future generations of soldiers.

In an X post, Eastern Command of the Indian Army stated: “Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the demise of Lt Shashank Tiwari who made supreme sacrifice while rescuing a fellow soldier from being swept away in a river during an operational patrol in HAA in #NorthSikkim. #IndianArmy stands firmly with the bereaved family.”